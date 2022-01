The Federal Reserve is gearing up for some big changes, and they could spell trouble for Solana's cryptocurrency. Recent comments from the Federal Reserve have prompted a major sell-off for high-risk investments, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been impacted by the pullback. The blockchain network's SOL cryptocurrency is down roughly 16.5% over the past week as of 4 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO