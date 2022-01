BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization for Moderna booster shots. Now, people who are 18 years old or older can get a Moderna booster shot every five months. Previously, the FDA had recommended that those who have been vaccinated receive booster shots every six months. The shorter booster shot window allows people to remain protected from COVID-19 during a time period when hospitalizations are on the rise due to the Omicron variant. Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday. The following morning, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency to combat...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO