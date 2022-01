Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win the league’s MVP award. But one voter has already ruled out Rodgers for consideration. That voter is Hub Arkush, who is one of the 50 members of the media the Associated Press gives a vote for the MVP award that the NFL treats as its official MVP and awards at the annual NFL Honors event. Arkush called Rodgers a “jerk” and a “bad guy” and said today on 670 The Score in Chicago that Rodgers won’t have his vote.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO