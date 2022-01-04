ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Tuesday: 3-day tech event to kick off in Vegas

By Ken Boddie
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Consumer Electronics Show — popularly known as CES — kicks off in Las Vegas on Wednesday! The three day event is one of the most influential tech events in the world.

Tech expert Greg Nibler joins AM Extra with a look at some of the highlights we can expect from CES.

