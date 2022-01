Colorado officials have found human remains while searching for missing persons related to the wildfire in the Marshall Road area last week.Authorities said on Wednesday that the remains were found in a home and is likely to be the remains of one of the two people who had gone missing during the fire broke out, reported ABC-affiliated KMGH-TV.“Investigators working in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, unincorporated Boulder County, have located partial human remains of an adult,” said a news release by the Boulder County Sheriff’s office, reported CNN.“Investigators from both the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office continue to...

