The Crookston Pirates Boys Hockey team was looking for their first win of the season on Thursday night when they traveled to Park Rapids to take on the Panthers in the Ted O Johnson Arena. The Pirates had their best offensive game of the season and scored five straight goals on their way to their first win of the season, a 7-4 victory over the Panthers. “It’s a big sigh of relief,” said Pirates Head Coach Josh Hardy. “Everyone got involved and I thought we played well. We have some things to clean up, but anytime you can score seven goals you put yourself in a great spot to win the game.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO