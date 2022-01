COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A GoFundMe page has been set up for two Aggies who lost everything they owned in the Boulder County Colorado wildfires. Stephen and Savannah Wenzel were forced to leave everything behind when the wildfires reached the towns of Superior and Louisville, Colorado. The toughest part is the couple is just two weeks away from the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

