Nike (NYSE: $NKE) tops global apparel list with $30.44 billion valuation

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO