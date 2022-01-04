ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nike (NYSE: $NKE) tops global apparel list with $30.44 billion valuation

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 5 days ago

January 4, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Nike is the world's most valuable apparel firm. That's according to data presented by FinancePR.com. The data shows that the American outfit achieved a $30.44 billion valuation in 2021, placing it at the helm of leading garment firms globally. GUCCI, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas...

www.investorideas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

How Nike’s Lawsuit Against Lululemon’s Mirror Could Change the Digital Fitness Landscape

2022 has only just begun, but there’s already a new legal battle brewing between two fitness titans. Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday. The complaint, filed in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleges that Lululemon infringed on six of Nike’s patents. It also comes during another likely boom for at-home fitness as COVID-19 cases rise sharply. At the core of Nike’s argument is the claim that it owns trademark rights to certain “digital sport technologies.” Nike says this ownership can be traced...
NIKE
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Lebron James
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Louis Vuitton
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

The stock market can act irrationally, creating opportunities. Doubling your money within a year is possible. But it requires certain circumstances, and I've found five stocks that may fit the bill. The stock market generally makes you wealthy little by little over time; the S&P 500 averages a 10% annual...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nke#Nike Swoosh#World Economy#Investorideas Com#Gucci#Financepr Com#North American#Inc Nike#Air Jordan#Converse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas

Comments / 0

Community Policy