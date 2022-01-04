ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Best glitter nail polish

WYTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From head to toe, the holiday season is a time to shine, and your fingers are no exception. From the bling in your ring to the polish on your nails, glitter is the way to brighten your holiday look, whether you’re...

www.wytv.com

Lima News

Hard-to-remove nail polish made easy

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I have recently fallen in love with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri nail polish. It literally dries in a minute as advertised and stays on chip-free for a good week after one coat. However, when the time comes for me to remove it, I have not found a nail polish remover that can penetrate it without putting in lots of time rubbing, and extra applications of remover. I am hoping that you know of a nail polish remover that can do the job with this wonderful polish without requiring an hour of work to get it all off.
SKIN CARE
dotesports.com

OPI Xbox nail polish collection coming soon, includes game content

Xbox and nail polish company OPI have teamed up to create an Xbox-inspired collection that includes 12 shades of nail polish inspired by Xbox Game Pass titles and popular gaming phrases. The nail polish shade range is more on the pastel side, with a few bold shades in the mix....
VIDEO GAMES
coveteur.com

This Year’s Top Nail Art Trend Is the Successor to Crackle Polish

This gives each mani a one-of-one finish. “Blooming gel has a mind of its own,” Nguyen explains, “sometimes you want it to look a certain way and it decides to look completely different. Either way, the outcome is always amazing and you have to expect to not be able to do the exact same blooming gel design twice.”
SKIN CARE
Webster County Citizen

Freida Pinto doesn't wear nail polish

Freida Pinto “never” paints her fingernails. The ‘A Christmas Number One’ actress prefers her beauty regime to be “very low maintenance” but still wants her hands to look clean and healthy. She said: “The shade I always paint my nails is… My toes are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
beautypackaging.com

OPI Partners with Xbox to Launch Gaming-Inspired Nail Polish Collection

OPI is teaming up with Xbox to launch a vibrant collection of 12 nail polish hues. Available in four different formulas with colors ranging from fresh blues and greens to fantastical shimmers, this palette aims to bring the virtual worlds of gaming to life. "Over the past 40 years, we've...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Unlock a sparkly Master Chief with this new line of nail polish

It’s time to give Master Chief a fresh coat of paint. And we’re not just talking about a new skin. The beauty brand OPI has released a new series of 12 nail polish colors inspired by the Xbox. They include an adorable scheme of hues from every color in the rainbow, and will come with special in-game content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. The polishes are currently available at ULTA. They launch globally on Feb. 1, at which point in-game content will be unlocked as well.
VIDEO GAMES
stepoutbuffalo.com

Complimentary nail art upgrade with our signature Polished Manicure

Upgrade your service with a complimentary nail art application when you book Polished’s signature manicure. Extended exfoliation with signature dead sea salts. Extended arm & hand massage with signature hydration. Gel Polish & complimentary upgrade for 2 hand-painted designs of your choice!
SKIN CARE
moneysavingmom.com

Valentines Nail Polish Wraps only $4.99 + shipping!

These Valentines Nail Polish Wraps are so festive!. Jane has these Valentines Nail Polish Wraps for just $4.99 right now!. Choose from over 65 different designs. Shipping is $3.79 for the first set and free for each additional wrap shipped within the same order. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for...
SHOPPING
dbltap.com

How to Get Halo Infinite Nail Polish Armor Coating

A special nail-polish inspired Armor Coating is up for grabs in Halo Infinite, here's how to get hold of it. Xbox recently announced a new collaboration with OPI, teaming up to create a set of Xbox-inspired nail polish palettes. As part of the crossover, players will be able to unlock some special in-game content for the likes of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.
VIDEO GAMES
WYTV.com

Best black table lamp

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are several black table lamps from a variety of retailers, but choosing one that fits with your other furniture and decor may take a little extra consideration. Whether you’re looking for a lamp fixture that’s black, a lampshade that’s black or a lamp with a black base and lampshade, you can find a table lamp model that works for your needs and budget.
LIFESTYLE
WYTV.com

Best Chanel lipstick

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lipstick can help accentuate your facial features and emphasize your taste and personality. Chanel has a long history as a sophisticated luxury brand that began in France, spans two centuries and continues to evolve. Chanel lipsticks bridge the gap between timeless and modern with a wide range of colors and lip products. If you are looking for a top Chanel lipstick, consider Chanel Rouge Coco.
MAKEUP
WYTV.com

Best Nivea lip balm

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have chapped or sunburned lips, Nivea offers several high-quality moisturizing lip balms that provide immediate, long-lasting relief. Nivea’s lip balms come in various flavors and colors (including neutral), making them ideal for daily use. And since they’re made with safe ingredients, they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin.
MAKEUP
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Nail Salon

Many Elon students enjoy taking time away from campus and getting their nails done. Nail Tymes, just a six minute drive from campus, is one place students go to. The Elon community voted Nail Tymes as “Best Nail Salon.”. Opened since November 2015, the shop is run by Burlington...
ELON, NC
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WGN TV

Best gel nail kit

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Going to the nail salon is not always as relaxing as you might think. It can be expensive, time-consuming and even occasionally boring. Still, many people want salon-quality nails that are flawless and chip-proof. Luckily, you can get salon-quality nails right from the comfort of your own home. All it takes is finding the right gel nail kit and a little bit of practice. This Sally Hansen Gel Nail Kit has everything you need to achieve a long-lasting manicure at home for a fraction of salon pricing.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

13 Best Nail Brushes for All Your Nail Art Goals

Over the past year and half, I have pretty much converted my entire living room into my own nail salon, complete with acrylic nail sets, UV lamps, and most importantly: nail art brushes. And if you're on your way to building your own at-home nail system, trust me when I say you'll need some good ones, since nail art brushes are basically key to mastering all those pretty nail designs (hi, Valentine's Day nails and winter nails) that are taking up space on your camera roll. With a steady hand and all the different sizes and shapes of brushes (fine-tipped brushes, wide brushes, dotters, etc), you can recreate all the stripes, dots, and shapes that your lil heart desires.
SKIN CARE
WYTV.com

Best Wrangler jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wrangler jeans are an iconic American brand. They bring to mind hard work, as they became synonymous with cowboys in the saddle, farmers in the fields and construction workers on the job. They have since moved from the working person’s wardrobe to the fashion world.
APPAREL
temptalia.com

ILNP Sirene (H), Hush (H), Shockwave (H) Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Sirene (H) Holographic Ultra Chrome Nail Polish ($12.50 for 0.4 oz.) has a black base with multichromatic shift that went from emerald green, dusty teal, faded blue, violet, and warm plum with faint holographic micro-flakes. The holographic effect was more blended in with this shade, which gave it greater dimension overall.
MAKEUP

