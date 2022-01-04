Best glitter nail polish

Over the past year and half, I have pretty much converted my entire living room into my own nail salon, complete with acrylic nail sets, UV lamps, and most importantly: nail art brushes. And if you're on your way to building your own at-home nail system, trust me when I say you'll need some good ones, since nail art brushes are basically key to mastering all those pretty nail designs (hi, Valentine's Day nails and winter nails) that are taking up space on your camera roll. With a steady hand and all the different sizes and shapes of brushes (fine-tipped brushes, wide brushes, dotters, etc), you can recreate all the stripes, dots, and shapes that your lil heart desires.
Comments / 0