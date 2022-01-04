Manchester, Phelps tax bills contain incorrect rates, town residents told not to pay the erroneous bills

Ontario County officials say the tax bills sent to residents of Manchester and Phelps have errors on them.

The Finger Lakes Times quotes county officials as saying residents of those towns should not pay the bills. The mistake involves incorrect tax rate information for parcels of land in those towns, but outside the villages.

“Ontario County would like to make clear that the error affecting these residents was solely the responsibility of the county, and no fault lies with the respective towns,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt said in a news release. “Everything is being done to address this as quickly as possible.”

