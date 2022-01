PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st! Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight. There’s a Winter...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO