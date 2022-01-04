ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans lose edge on generic congressional ballot: poll

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD78C_0dcRXqWY00

Republicans have lost their lead on the generic congressional ballot ahead of November's midterm elections, according to a new USA Today-Suffolk University poll released on Tuesday.

The survey shows Democrats narrowly leading Republicans on the generic ballot, 39 percent to 37 percent, marking a major shift from the GOP's previous 8-point lead in a November USA Today-Suffolk University poll. The Democrats' lead falls with the poll's 3.1 percentage margin of error.

However, according to the latest poll's findings, Republicans are necessarily not hemorrhaging support to Democrats — rather more Republicans said they were undecided. Undecided voters ticked up 16 percent to 24 percent from November to January.

The poll also showed dismal approval ratings for President Biden , a bad sign for down-ballot Democrats going into this year. Biden's approval rating only increased 2 points, from 38 percent to 40 percent, between November and January. Additionally, 62 percent of respondents said he isn't a strong leader.

The findings come as the midterm campaign season starts to kick off in earnest with the new year. Republicans have the historical advantage, given that the minority party usually gains seats in the midterms during a sitting president's first term. On top of that, numerous other polls show Republicans leading.

Last week, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report released ratings showing House Republicans with a clear advantage in the battle for the lower chamber. The ratings show Democrats defending eight "toss-up" districts across seven states. Republicans, on the other hand, are defending six toss-up seats in four states at this point.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll was conducted Dec. 27-30 among 1,000 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Comments / 590

Robbie Hart
2d ago

lol.....that hilarious. Let's see the sample size and details. Otherwise......no chance. Dems have imploded the economy, are teaching our kids to be racists and keep trying to take our freedoms.

Reply(50)
80
David Szymanski
2d ago

False poll and it starts it's been going on for decades they say things are one way when they are not to keep a certain class from voting

Reply(23)
71
Viva Satire !
2d ago

Treason committing Trumpublicans in Congress only deserve defeat in the 2022 Midterm Elections, for violating their Oaths to uphold the Constitution, and protecting Trump from his crimes of Impeachment.

Reply(154)
109
Related
mediaite.com

PBS Reporter Yamiche Alcindor: Republicans I ‘Talk to’ Are Trying to Change Voting Laws ‘to Make Sure that Republicans Win’

PBS News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said Tuesday that Republicans she spoke with said they wanted to change voting laws to ensure “that Republicans win.”. She made the comments during an evening panel segment with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during a discussion on the 2020 election. “Is there...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGNO

4 in 10 Republicans say Jan. 6 was very violent: poll

(The Hill) — Roughly 4 in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that they believe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was extremely or very violent. The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago, found that 39% of Republican adults said that the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Republican Governor Poll: We Want Your Vote!

Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to 2022. We have finally reached the point where the legislature will be back in session and the much anticipated Idaho Republican Party Primary. The most talked-about contest is the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Four years ago, there was an open seat and three high-profile candidates.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Cook Political Report
The Week

Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans support House Jan. 6 committee

"House Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the select committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol, but GOP voters are more supportive of the group's work," Politico reports, citing its Morning Consult poll released Sunday. Forty percent of Republicans said they somewhat or strongly support the House Jan. 6 committee, while 44...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

New Poll Finds Mitch McConnell is Least Popular U.S. Leader: Even 52 Percent of Republicans Disapprove of Him

A new Gallup poll found that only fifty-two percent of Republicans approve of the job Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing as leader of the party in the U.S. Senate. Gallup polled the job approval rating of the eleven most visible and powerful federal officials and found McConnell to be the least popular overall. McConnell registered a dismal thirty-four percent approval rating and a whopping sixty-three percent disapproval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tennesseestar.com

Several Straw Polls Inconclusive Regarding Minnesota Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

Several recently conducted straw polls regarding a Republican gubernatorial candidate for the 2022 election have been inconclusive. One poll, conducted by delegates for the party, had State Senator Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) in the lead. Another poll conducted by the Minnesota Family Council after a gubernatorial debate, favored business owner and doctor, Dr. Neil Shah.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Biden, Democrats face grim findings in 2 new polls

President Biden and congressional Democrats are getting less done in Washington than many voters expected, according to a new poll. Meanwhile, a separate poll released this week shows Biden’s approval rating reaching the lowest point of his presidency. The sluggish poll results emerged as the Biden administration was grappling...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newstalkflorida.com

Top House Forecaster: Republicans’ Redistricting Advantage Hardly Panned Out

David Wasserman, a senior editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, said Wednesday that the redistricting process, long thought to favor Republicans, was essentially a “wash.”. There may be more House seats that President Joe Biden would have won in 2020 under the new maps, Wasserman wrote, essentially undercutting...
POLITICS
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Yakima Herald Republic

Three WA Republican legislators used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell's election conspiracy conference

This summer, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell convened a three-day “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota, promising to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The three-day, livestreamed event, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof and ended in embarrassing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy