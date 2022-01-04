ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

Federal court orders Horn Lake, MS to approve mosque

By Stuart Rucker
 4 days ago

HORN LAKE, Miss. — The American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have secured a consent decree that allows construction of a mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi, after local officials voted against issuing it a permit.

Horn Lake, Mississippi rejects plan to build mosque on Church Road

According to the consent degree, Horn Lake officials must approve a plan for the mosque’s construction and act quickly to address other permitting issues.

This order also said that the defendants must pay the legal fees for the plaintiffs in this case.

The Federal District Court will have jurisdiction over this matter for a period of five years to ensure enforcement of the consent decree.

“We are heartened and relieved that we are able to move ahead with our plans for a mosque in Horn Lake, which will provide a critical local house of worship for my family and other Muslims in the community to gather and practice our faith freely and without discrimination,” said Plaintiff Riyadh Elkhayyat, co-founder of the Abraham House of God mosque.

Horn Lake officials declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.

A Memphis business owner had applied to build the mosque on a vacant plot of land on Church Road between Horn Lake and Fogg Roads, a stretch of road with at least three churches.

But city planners rejected plans for the mosque in February, and in April, aldermen voted 5-1 to uphold that decision.

Alderman John Jones cited concerns about additional traffic, possible noise ordinance violations and even potential fire hazards.

Read the consent decree Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

