Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently playing in theaters in Japan, and while fans in North America wait on details for when we can expect the story of Yuta Okkotsu to do the same in the West, it seems as though the prequel film is set to make a big splash during the holiday season. With the Shonen franchise created by Gege Akutami taking the world by storm in a short amount of time following its manga's debut in 2018, it's no surprise to see that the first movie of the series is set to make some big numbers on the silver screen in the East.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO