List: These Milwaukee restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination for entry

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
Here is a list of restaurants in Milwaukee that are requiring proof of vaccination to enter or dine-in.

  • Wy'east Pizza - Vaccine required for dine-in for anyone 12 and older and masks are required for in-store pick up
  • Odd Duck - Vaccine required for anyone 18 or older, masks must be worn when not at your seat
  • Uncle Wolfie's - Vaccine required for anyone 5 and older, proof of booster is required if 2nd shot is more than 6 months old (this applies to anyone 12 and older), masks also required

Other places in Milwaukee like venues owned by the Pabst Theater Group and Bounce Milwaukee also require proof of vaccine.

This list will be updated we learn of other restaurants with these requirements.

Comments / 26

Jeff Hauke
4d ago

yup these will be on the no go to list sorry, but i dont live in 1940's nazi germany dont need to show my papers to eat anywhere.ill just take my money somewhere else

Reply(2)
32
matt schmitt
4d ago

I like that they are compiling a list of restaurants that will be going out of business soon! Some great locations will be looking for new restaurants to take over.

Reply
17
David Hamann
4d ago

I don't know that pizza is pretty good, and the ambiance of the place makes it even better, Im going get my first shot and rush over to get my 49$ pizza. NOT.

Reply(1)
18
 

