List: These Milwaukee restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination for entry

Here is a list of restaurants in Milwaukee that are requiring proof of vaccination to enter or dine-in.

Wy'east Pizza - Vaccine required for dine-in for anyone 12 and older and masks are required for in-store pick up

Odd Duck - Vaccine required for anyone 18 or older, masks must be worn when not at your seat

Uncle Wolfie's - Vaccine required for anyone 5 and older, proof of booster is required if 2nd shot is more than 6 months old (this applies to anyone 12 and older), masks also required

Other places in Milwaukee like venues owned by the Pabst Theater Group and Bounce Milwaukee also require proof of vaccine.

This list will be updated we learn of other restaurants with these requirements.

