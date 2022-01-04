ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial opens for Wisconsin man accused of killing parents

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9rPg_0dcRXZiJ00

Opening statements were scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of a 23-year-old Wisconsin man charged with killing and dismembering his parents.

A jury was selected Monday in Dane County Circuit Court to hear the case against Chandler Halderson, who faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse. The criminal complaint in the case has not identified a motive.

According to prosecutors, Halderson spun a “web of lies” after reporting Bart and Krista Halderson missing on July 7. He told investigators that his parents never returned home to Dane County from a Fourth of July weekend trip to their cabin in northern Wisconsin.

Halderson has been in the Dane County Jail since his arrest and is being held on $1 million bond.

Bart Halderson’s remains were found in rural Dane County on July 8, the day Chandler Halderson was arrested, and authorities said he had been shot once before being dismembered. Six days later, investigators found Krista Halderson’s remains along the Wisconsin River in Sauk County, according to the complaint.

Eighteen jurors were selected to hear the case, but only 12 will be tasked with reaching a verdict after six alternates are chosen at random and dismissed once closing arguments are over. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Idaho man charged with cannibalism ‘believed eating victim would cure him’

An Idaho man has been charged with murder and cannibalism after the death of a 70-year-old man.James David Russell, 39, is suspected in the alleged killing of 70-year-old David M Flaget in September after authorities found human “tissues” inside Russell’s home.Mr Flaget was found by Bonner County Sheriff’s Office “unresponsive inside a vehicle” outside the suspect’s home in Clark Fork, Idaho on 10 September.Not all of Mr Flaget’s remains we recovered, the Bonners Ferry Herald reported.Investigators reportedly took a blood-stained microwave and a blood-soaked knife away from the scene.According to charging documents, Russell believed he could “heal himself by cutting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I felt like I needed to do something:’ Brother of Chandler Halderson testifies in homicide trial

MADISON, Wis. — The brother of Chandler Halderson says he wasn’t very worried about his parents’ whereabouts until Chandler himself said he was concerned. Testifying in his brother’s homicide trial Tuesday morning, Mitchell Halderson said it was not like his parents to go up to their cabin in Langlade County on 4th of July weekend without saying something to him,...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#County Jail#Dane County Circuit Court
Rolling Stone

Man Allegedly Fabricated SpaceX Job Offer Then Dismembered Parents When They Discovered His ‘Web of Lies’

Like many Americans his age, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson spent the past year or so living at home with his parents. His father, Bart Halderson, and his mother, Krista Halderson, believed he was working remotely for a Wisconsin insurance company while finishing up his community college coursework from his room, according to authorities. His life appeared poised to head in a more promising direction, especially after Halderson announced in June 2021 that he’d been hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and would be moving to Florida later that month. His girlfriend planned to go with him. He told her he’d already rented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whby.com

Man charged in death of two Kaukauna children cannot fire attorney

A man accused of killing his children in a Kaukauna home will not be allowed to fire his attorney. An Outagamie County judge denies the request from Matthew Beyer to get a new court-appointed attorney after his current lawyer filed a motion to have him tested for mental competency. Beyer is charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the stabbing deaths of his five year old son–William–and three year old daughter–Danielle–back in February of 2020. His trial is scheduled to begin in September.
KAUKAUNA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people have been sentenced for bringing more than 20 pounds of meth to Wood County. Attorney General Josh Kaul said Darryl Mathews, 39 of Sturtevant, Dawn Jung, 28 of Wisconsin Rapids and Arnold Ksionek, 55 also of Wisconsin Rapids were convicted of importing meth from Arizona to Wisconsin over a nine-month period, beginning in March of 2018.
MADISON, WI
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried

A Missouri man who admitted to burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts will be sentenced Friday for killing her.Jurors in November convicted 26-year-old Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he met after she moved from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri The jury recommended that Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison, and the judge’s sentence can’t exceed that recommendation. A second-degree murder conviction requires Elledge to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he would be eligible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing good Samaritan to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police say killed a good Samaritan will be held behind bars until trial. Thirty-eight-year-old Patrick Saavedra is accused of threatening a security guard with a gun near First St. and Gold Ave. earlier this month. Story continues below. Crime: APD chief calls on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy