Woman shares ‘secret’ to getting rid of split ends in viral TikTok video

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after sharing her secret to solving split ends.

The American user, Meyin Leda, explained that she first discovered the hack five years ago and that it involves separating your hair into one-inch-wide sections.

After combing through the section, Leda then explains you simply have to bend your finger over the hair, causing the split ends to spring up, which makes them easier to spot and therefore, to cut off with a pair of scissors.

Leda explained that the hack enables her to cut her hair once every six months, far fewer than the average hairdresser would suggest, which is usually every six weeks.

Thus far, the video has been viewed 5.2 million times and garnered up to 150,000 likes on TikTok, with thousands of comments from users asking for further advice.

“What if my hair is curly and frizzy?” asked one person.

Leda replied: “You can straighten it and then do it, that’s what I also did in this video!”

Other users explained that they, too, used this technique to tackle their split ends.

“I do this to get all the split ends,” one person wrote. “My hair has never been more shiny and healthier.”

Another person added that the hack also worked for them, but that a hairdresser had done it for them.

“I went to a new stylist and she did this, and wow,” they wrote.

Leda’s other videos on TikTok range from those covering subjects such as self-love to conversations about what her goals are for 2022.