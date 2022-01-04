3-day COVID testing site in Summit Co. results in 54% positive tests

Summit County held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site last week for three days and the positivity percent of the tests hit a staggering level, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

The data

Skoda said the 2,300 tests that were conducted at the site had a 54% positivity rate in that time frame.

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the two-week positivity rate for the county at 30.6%. Overall, Northeast Ohio now has the highest percent positivity rate of any geographic location in the state.

Ohio Department of Health

Summit County is nearing 100,000 total cases. It currently sits at 94,565 cases since the pandemic began, ODH data reported Monday shows. In that county, more than 7,000 people have been hospitalized and more than 1,300 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Department of Health

Summit County ranks third in the state for cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks. ODH data shows the state average is 1,364 cases per 100,000 residents. Summit is at 2,197. Only Lake and Cuyahoga County have a higher rate of cases per 100,000 residents.

Ohio Department of Health

The state's data shows that out of the around 541,000 residents in Summit County, just under 60% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination. Eighty-eight people completed their vaccine in the last 24 hours.

Ohio Department of Health

Nearly 450 people received a booster shot in the last day.

Ohio Department of Health

Testing

A drive-thru testing site is now open in the county seven days a week at Summa Health Corporate Office, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron.

The site will be able to test around 300 people per day and testing is free. You don't need a doctor's order to obtain a test, however, you must preregister. You can do so by clicking here . Results for the PCR tests will take between two to three days to come back, health officials said.

The testing site is a collaboration with Summit County Public Health, the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and Summa Health.

Anyone with questions can contact the COVID-19 Call Line for more information at 330-926-5795. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Looking for a COVID-19 test kit? Health officials receive new shipments, others still waiting

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.