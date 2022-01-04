ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death sentences: ‘Global warming’ dying out as words ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ take over UK climate media

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMTz1_0dcRXVBP00

The UK media is abandoning terms like ‘ global warming ’ and ‘ climate change ’ and is instead using ‘catastrophe’ and ‘emergency’ in a bid to wake the world up to the threats facing the planet.

Language learning platform Babbel and the Media and Climate Change Observatory analysed language trends and terminology around climate issues used by UK newspapers from January 2006 to October 2021.

Researchers found the term ‘climate catastrophe’ has been used three times more in 2021 than it was in 2020, ‘ climate emergency ’ is now mentioned on average 126 times per month– 63 times more than before 2018 – and use of the phrase ‘climate change’ has fallen 27 per cent between March 2017 and September 2021.

Meanwhile, ‘global warming’ is dying out - the term was used only 441 times in October 2021, a fall of 40 per cent against its peak in September 2009

Jennifer Dorman, Expert Linguist at Babbel, said: “Climate change has fast become one of the most prominent leading global issues of our age.

“The media plays a huge role in affecting public sentiment towards important issues via the language it chooses.

“It’s interesting to see how different publications approach the language of climate change. If we mean to unite around a shared commitment to comprehensive action, it is imperative that the situation is systematically understood - and the language we use is crucial to this end.”

Babbel analysed data provided by the Media and Climate Change Observatory, a volunteer-led initiative charting the landscape of climate change terminology across global media outlets, to illustrate how the language of the press reflects, informs, and alters public opinion.

Newspapers analysed include The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer, The Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph, The Daily Mirror and The Sunday Mirror, The Times and The Sunday Times, and The Sun and News of the World/The Sun On Sunday.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Climate crisis increases death risk due to dehydration among migrants crossing US-Mexico border, study says

Deaths of undocumented migrants crossing the US-Mexico border are increasingly clustered in hot and dry areas of the desert region, according to a new study. It has also warned that the risk could become more dangerous in the coming decades with further climate change.Migrants crossing this border often cover inhospitable terrain where the conditions they encounter can create extreme physiological stress on their bodies and can be deadly, say the researchers, including those from the University of Idaho in the US.Since official ports of entry to the US are heavily fortified, many migrants attempt to enter the US through remote...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mass die-off of penguins in Argentina during heatwave raises ‘major concerns’ as climate crisis worsens

A mass die-off of Magellanic penguins during a heatwave in Argentina in 2019 raises “major concerns” for the species as the climate crisis worsens, scientists have warned.With heatwaves forecast to become increasingly intense and more frequent due to the continuing rise of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, researchers at the University of Washington have said there will be “far-reaching consequences not just for humans, but for wildlife and ecosystems”.A research team focussed on the impact of a January 2019 heatwave in Punta Tombo, on Argentina’s southern coast, when temperatures spiked to 44C (111F) in the shade.The extreme heat wave killed at...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Vegans use bogus arguments about climate change, says ex-minister leading fight against global warming

Vegans are using bogus arguments about climate change to support their animal rights agenda, the UK’s top adviser on tackling global warming has said. Lord Deben, chairman of the Climate Change Committee, said pro-vegan activists were wrong to argue that eating meat was not environmentally friendly and were “muddying” the debate by calling for plant-based diets.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentences#Newspapers#Uk#The Daily Mail And Mail#The Observer#The Daily Mirror#The Sunday Times#The Sun And News Of
The Independent

PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000

Boris Johnson recognised the “terrible toll” of coronavirus on the UK after official figures showed more than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.A scientist advising the Government said the total passed on Saturday, when an additional 313 deaths were announced, was an “absolute tragedy” made worse because “many of them were avoidable if we had acted earlier in the first and second wave”.With a total of 150,057 deaths by that way of measuring, the UK became the seventh country to pass the milestone, following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.But separate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Europeans deprived of UK immigration status due to crimes they did not commit

Innocent European nationals are being deprived of British immigration status because of crimes they did not commit due to out-of-date Home Office records, The Independent can reveal.Lawyers say hundreds of applicants for settled status have had their case put on hold – sometimes for years – due to pending prosecutions that do not exist.One Polish man’s case was paused for nearly two years – during which time he says he was driven to suicidal ideation over the fear of being deported – due to an allegation of fraud from 1999 which had since been quashed, but remained on his police...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Labour calls for VAT cut on energy bills as Truss threatens to trigger Article 16

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has proposed a package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills. She is calling on the government to cut VAT on energy bills to save households £100 a year and is proposing a windfall tax on North Sea gas companies. The tax on North Sea oil and gas is estimated to save most households £200 a year, Labour have said. Former Tory energy minister Chris Skidmore has also backed the tax, saying: “A windfall tax - whether you call it that, or you want to call it a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader. Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol. "But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters. "What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

‘We’ve got to act fast and big’: Rewilding expert cautiously welcomes UK landscape recovery pledge

A prominent conservation expert says government plans to restore up to 300,000 hectares of natural habitat by 2030 are a huge win for the climate.However, Professor Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, says the two schemes, which promote more space being used for nature, and changes to how land is used across England, must be handed investments and resources if they are to succeed.Prof Driver, a former head of conservation at the Environment Agency, said: “With Britain one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and some 70% of its land given over to farming, the Landscape Recovery proposals signal by far the...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned against reported plan to scrap free lateral flow tests

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Boris Johnson that reported plans to axe universal free lateral flow tests would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with coronavirus.Labour joined her in urging the prime minister against the move after it was reported they could be limited to high-risk settings – such as care homes, hospitals and schools – and to people with symptoms.The Sunday Times also said the announcement, which could come within weeks, may include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system.But Downing Street sources dismissed the report as “incorrect”, saying it was too early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK’s pandemic death toll passes 150,000

More than 150,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, according to government figures.Only the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru have reported more than the 150,057 fatalities recorded by UK health authorities since the start of the pandemic – although measures vary, with the number of death certificates in the UK that mention Covid-19 exceeding 174,000.In a tweeted statement, Boris Johnson said said: "Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000."Each and every one of those is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Britain and France: the very worst of rivals

At the core of Boris Johnson’s Brexit is a conflict between ideology and geography. The purpose of the project is divergence – a competitive leap away from Europe into other markets. But that impulse to move is thwarted by the permanence of Britain’s location. No matter how much sovereignty the Eurosceptics claim over national regulation, governing a medium-sized power 30 miles from the coast of France will always require some accommodation with the interests of neighbouring states.
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
The Independent

Travel testing: What are the new rules after latest government update?

Test requirements have been eased for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK – reverting to the situation that prevailed for five weeks in late 2021.The removal of the pre-departure test requirement reduces cost and complexity for international arrivals, and has increased confidence among prospective travellers.For double-jabbed travellers the post-arrival test remains in place, but a cheap and fast lateral flow device can be used – with no requirement to self-isolate until a negative result is received.Travellers who are currently self-isolating must continue in quarantine until they get a negative result.Testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers have not changed.On top...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Sunak against ‘ducking difficult decisions’ amid national insurance Cabinet rift

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has argued it would be irresponsible to “duck difficult decisions” after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the national insurance hike to be scrapped to relieve pressure on households struggling with the soaring cost of living.Amid a Cabinet rift, Mr Sunak said on Thursday he understands “people’s anxiety and concern about rising prices and inflation” but defended the increase of 1.25 percentage points as necessary to tackle the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus.It was understood Mr Rees-Mogg told the Chancellor during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the increase should be scrapped to stem the cost-of-living crisis as...
BUSINESS
The Wild Hunt

Lawsuits as a tool to mitigate the climate crisis

TWH – Protecting the planet from climate change will require many tools. Some will be spiritual, some will be political. This article explores some legal tools being utilized for protecting the planet. In the last six years, the use of climate change related lawsuits has increased greatly. Between 1986...
The Heartland Institute

The Real Climate and Health Crisis

Climate policies promoted and imposed by Team Biden and Democrats are based on junk science, headline-grabbing scare stories, and computer models that create far-fetched “scenarios” asserting that fossil fuel use and emissions will cause Earth to warm by 4 degrees C (7 F) over the next 80 years, and cause Arctic warming that will bring colder winters.
The Independent

Change course or face losing general election, Lord Frost tells PM in first interview since quitting cabinet

Boris Johnson must change course to avoid losing the next election, his former Cabinet Minister Lord Frost has warned.In his first interview since dramatically resigning as Brexit Minister last month, Lord Frost called on the PM to bring his government back along traditional Conservative lines, saying he had “concerns about the current direction of travel”.With the Tories trailing Labour in the polls, the ex-Brexit chief said a shake up was needed to “get out of this little trough and win the Election in a couple of years’ time”.He urged the PM to revitalise the country with “free markets, free debate...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Education Secretary backs reduction of isolation period to five days

Nadhim Zahawi has become the first Government Minister to publicly support the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days, which he said would be “more helpful”.Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Education Secretary said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”Mr Zahawi also told the paper he believes the UK is “witnessing the transition of the virus from...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy