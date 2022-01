Most U.S. doctors have no way to determine which variant of the coronavirus a patient is carrying, a distinction that could mean the difference between life and death. High-risk patients carrying the delta variant could benefit greatly from two particular monoclonal antibody treatments shown to reduce hospitalization and death. But those medications would most likely do nothing for patients with omicron, who would only respond to a third antibody treatment that is in very short supply.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO