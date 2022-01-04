ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Tamarack challenges NTSB’s finding that Atlas winglet failure caused 2018 Cessna crash

By In association with Embraer
Flight Global.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamarack Aerospace has challenged the conclusion of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that the failure of one of the company’s aftermarket winglets caused the deadly 2018 crash of a Cessna Citation 525A jet. Idaho-based Tamarack insists its Atlas active winglet system “did not malfunction and did...

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Medford plane crash

MEDFORD, Ore. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report on a fiery plane crash in Medford that claimed two lives. The crash happened on the night of December 5, just outside of Airport Chevrolet's service department. The pilot and a single passenger killed in...
MEDFORD, OR
Flying Magazine

Tamarack Petitions NTSB to Reopen Investigation

The aircraft involved in the accident (not pictured) was equipped with Tamarack active winglets. [Courtesy: Tamarack Aerospace Group]. Tamarack Aerospace Group is challenging the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) determination of a 2018 fatal accident involving a Cessna CitationJet CJ2+, calling on the NTSB to reopen the investigation in order to “reconsider and modify its findings” that Tamarack’s winglet design contributed to the accident.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Times of San Diego

NTSB Investigation Underway in Crash of Learjet on Approach to Gillespie Field

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the deadly crash of a Learjet 35A on approach to Gillespie Field on Monday night. The executive jet carrying four people crashed in the unincorporated Bostonia area east of the airport. There were no survivors and the identities of the victims have not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
News4Jax.com

NTSB investigating cause of deadly small plane crash at Westside airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board on Monday collected items from the site of a deadly small plane crash at an airport on Jacksonville’s Westside and are working to determine what caused the crash. The pilot and passenger aboard the plane died. News4JAX aviation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Helicopter crash kills 4 in Levy County, NTSB investigates

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - At 8:30 Thursday night, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible aircraft crash off north east 60th Lane near Wekiva Rd. When they arrived, they discovered what remained of a family of four. The family has been identified as 36-year-old Ronald...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cessna#Tamarack Aerospace
cbslocal.com

Spun Out Vehicles Force I-70 Closure Heading East

(CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway. As of 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened. The high country saw another weather system move through...
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Driving Conditions, Crashes Contribute To I-70 Closures In Colorado Mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter driving conditions may have contributed to multiple crashes that kept portions of Interstate 70 closed periodically on Thursday night. Multiple crashes were blamed for a closure in the westbound lanes at Georgetown. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns at Exit 228 – Georgetown. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/eB8YCA5rRq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 CDOT tweeted that there was no estimated time on reopening. The safety closure remained in place after 10 p.m. Thursday. The agency advised drivers to check COtrip.org before planning travel in the area. (credit: CDOT) I-70 westbound was also closed at Bakerville and Herman Gulch for multiple crashes. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 221 – Bakerville and Exit 218 – Herman Gulch. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/x8V61n2DID — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 The winter storm brought feet, not inches to the high country. The final numbers in many mountains of the state managed to pile up from one foot to almost 4 feet of snow and Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow.
GEORGETOWN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sunnews.org

Cessna makes emergency landing in Seal Beach

A small airplane came down on the beach, off the Gold Coast, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3. According to Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas, the Cessna made an emergency landing. Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said the Cessna experienced engine failure. Two people were aboard. Lt. Nicholas said no one...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Aviation Week

Missed Communication: Cessnas Collide, Part 1

Editor's Note: This is the first of two parts. No one is immune to small lapses in concentration. Most of the time a brief lack of focus or awareness is harmless. When the lapses involve radio communications at an uncontrolled airport, however, the results can be fatal. Before two airplanes collided...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy