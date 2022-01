(BPT) - Having high LDL cholesterol, commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol, may lead people to blame themselves and their lifestyle. But eating heart-healthy foods, getting more exercise and, in many cases, taking a daily cholesterol medication, called a statin, is sometimes not enough, especially for people with known heart disease, or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), who have already experienced having an event like a heart attack or a stroke.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO