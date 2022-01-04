ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets falling to the Grizzlies and Ja Morant's big game

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bFkM_0dcRVOtS00

The Brooklyn Nets stumbled to a third consecutive loss at home on Monday night, as Ja Morant dropped 36 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 118-104 win.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points on 8-of-24 shooting from the field, but was a team-worst -23 on the night. James Harden, following four consecutive 30+ point nights, was held to 19 points from 14 shots, along with just eight assists and four rebounds, well below his season averages.

The Nets will return to the court on Wednesday night in Indiana, where they expect superstar guard Kyrie Irving to make his season debut against the Pacers.

Here’s what fans were saying about Monday’s loss:

Comments / 0

Related
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
elitesportsny.com

Brooklyn’s slump continues as Morant, Grizzlies maul Nets

Monday night saw the Grizzlies hand the Nets a 118-104 defeat. Well, the losing streak is now up to three as the Brooklyn Nets, who were previously on cruise control, have now hit a rough patch. Memphis led from start to finish. They jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Memphis Grizzlies#Pacers#Espn#Espnnba#Mvp#Colabasas#Periwinklerip
Yardbarker

Is Ja Morant The Best Point Guard In The NBA?

If people didn’t know about Morant’s talent before, they know now: the other night he put 36 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and last night he created 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandstar.com

Ja Morant, streaking Grizzlies draw woeful Pistons

The hottest team in the NBA's Western Conference can extend their winning streak against one of the league's worst clubs. Memphis has collected six straight victories and will host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Grizzlies have already notched back-to-back road wins this week, downing Brooklyn 118-104 on Monday and Cleveland on Tuesday, 110-106.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Kyrie Irving's return to the Nets' lineup means for bettors

As luck would have it, Kyrie Irving made his season debut on Wednesday night just in time to stop the Brooklyn Nets’ three-game slide. His return marked the first time the Big 3 of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden took the court together since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Although, Harden played just a minute of that game before tweaking his hamstring and hobbling back in Games 6 and 7 while Kyrie left the rotation due to an ankle injury.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy