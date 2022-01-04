NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets falling to the Grizzlies and Ja Morant's big game

The Brooklyn Nets stumbled to a third consecutive loss at home on Monday night, as Ja Morant dropped 36 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 118-104 win.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points on 8-of-24 shooting from the field, but was a team-worst -23 on the night. James Harden, following four consecutive 30+ point nights, was held to 19 points from 14 shots, along with just eight assists and four rebounds, well below his season averages.

The Nets will return to the court on Wednesday night in Indiana, where they expect superstar guard Kyrie Irving to make his season debut against the Pacers.

Here’s what fans were saying about Monday’s loss: