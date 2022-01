Ben Roethlisberger is set to play his final regular season game in the NFL Sunday, capping off one of the greatest careers for a quarterback in NFL history. Roethlisberger is in his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading the franchise back to its glory days with two Super Bowl titles and eight AFC North championships. The Steelers became the first team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls thanks to the play of Roethlisberger.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO