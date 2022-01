Extreme climate events led the news in 2021. Among the rarest events, an unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest that busted all records. Portland was scorched by an average high temperature of 112 degrees from June 26-28, when normal high temperatures are in the 70s. Seattle, Washington set an all-time heat record of 104 on June 27. The next day the record was obliterated by a high temperature of 108. Prior to that Seattle had recorded only three days with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in over a century. In 2021, climate records were not simply broken, they were shattered.

