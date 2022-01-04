ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian dollar rebounds as oil prices climb

By Reuters
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency clawing back some of its decline from the prior day as oil prices rose and domestic data showed factory activity expanding at the slowest pace in five months.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. read more

U.S. crude prices climbed 1.6% to $77.27 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2685 to the greenback, or 78.83 U.S. cents. It traded in a range of 1.2681 to 1.2765.

On Monday, the currency lost ground as expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates multiple times this year bolstered the greenback and Ontario, Canada's most populous province, announced restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. read more

The loonie was the only G10 currency to advance against the U.S. dollar in 2021.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 56.5 in December from 57.2 in November as material shortages and delivery delays held back output.

A reading above 50 shows growth in the sector but the latest reading was the lowest since July.

Canada's jobs report for December, due on Friday, could provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields surged across a steeper curve, playing catch-up with a move in U.S. Treasuries on Monday when the Canadian market was closed for a public holiday.

The 10-year yield was up 18.5 basis points at 1.615%, trading at its highest level in more than one month.

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. The country is also the second largest oil producer in the OPEC+ group of top oil producers, behind Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#U S Currency#Omicron#The Federal Reserve#G10#Pmi
Reuters

UAE c.bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022, accelerating from last year's 2.1% growth. The central bank's projection, in its latest quarterly report on the economy, is rosier than that of the International Monetary Fund, projects the UAE economy will grow 3% this year.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Over Half A Billion Dollars In Crypto Liquidations As Bitcoin Traders Prepare For The Worst

Cryptocurrencies continue to face a turbulent week after Bitcoin dipped below $43,000 on Thursday, further worsening a situation that has been at play for over 2 months. In the past 24 hours, the total value of crypto futures liquidated went past $530 million according to Coinglass as Bitcoin fell further from $43,000 to $41,695. During the sell-off, over 135,301 traders were liquidated with the single largest liquidation order happening on Bybit where a single entity yielded $5 million worth of ETH.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar calm ahead of job reports

The Canadian dollar is on a holding pattern ahead of key Canadian and US employment reports later today. Currently, USD/CAD is trading just above the 1.27 line. It could be an active North American session for the Canadian dollar, with the release of Canada’s job creation numbers and the US nonfarm payrolls. Expectations are low for the Canadian data, with a forecast of just 27 thousand new jobs in December, after a robust gain of 153 thousand in November. There is plenty of anticipation around the nonfarm payroll release, however, especially after the monster ADP release earlier this week. The ADP gain of 807 thousand was double the consensus of 400 thousand, but historically, ADP has not been a reliable gauge of nonfarm payrolls.
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
Odessa American

Basin rig count down one as oil prices climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 292 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 179 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up two from last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trades at $3223; Price Set to Rebound

The Ethereum price prediction reveals that ETH is currently trading above $3200 after a significant dip towards $3000. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $3223 where a bearish momentum is building but the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) shows that the bearish movement may be coming close as the signal line is likely to leave the oversold region. However, the 9-day and 21-day moving averages indicates that bears are still having the ability to control the market as the 9-day MA is remains below the 21-day MA.
MARKETS
The Independent

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat the European Union s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
