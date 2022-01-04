ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Football Team will have a new name next month

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Washington Football Team fans cheer during a game against the Falcons in Atlanta in October 2021. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The Washington Football Team will have a new name as of Feb. 2, team president Jason Wright announced in a statement posted Tuesday to the team's website.

Wright made clear that one option is off the table: anything to do with "Wolves" or "Red Wolves." While that was a fan favorite, Wright noted, "trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

After fending off years of criticism for employing offensive Native American stereotypes, the team dropped its former name and logo in July 2020.

Also in July, Wright nixed another possible choice of new name — the Warriors — "with the clear acknowledgement that it too closely aligns with Native American themes." In August, the team banned Native American-styled headdresses from its stadium.

