Photos show icy aftermath of winter storm that killed 3 people and left hundreds stranded on frigid Virginia highway

The US Capitol is pictured after a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pablo Porciuncula/AFP via Getty Images

A snowstorm hit the Washington DC metropolitan area and other parts of the East Coast on Monday.

The storm dropped 14 inches of snow in parts of Virginia and 15 inches in parts of Maryland.

Three people were killed in the storm and hundreds were left stranded on I-95 in Virginia.

A winter storm in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area left three people dead and hundreds stranded on a Virginia highway from Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath of the storm show icy roads, downed trees, and people playing in the snow on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

The storm dumped 14 inches of snow in parts of Virginia, 14 inches in parts of Delaware, and 15 inches in parts of Maryland as of Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

In Maryland, the Montgomery Police Department told the New York Times that three people died when their car collided with a snowplow on Monday. Another person was also injured in the incident, police said.

The storm also canceled hundreds of flights and shut down schools, according to the Associated Press . Hundreds of thousands of people across Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland were left without power, according to PowerOutage.us .

Snow falls during a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pablo Porciuncula/AFP via Getty Images

Photos from the storm show trees, roads, and even traffic lights blanketed with snow in Washington, DC.

Source: Associated Press

A snow-plow removes snow on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial after a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Earl uses cross country skis while passing East Capitol Street, amid a snow storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2022. Tom Brenner/Reuters

A visitor crosses Independence Avenue behind a fallen tree, amid a snow storm, outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2022. Tom Brenner/Reuters

People clash during the "Battle of Snomicron" snowball fight along the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2022 Tom Brenner/Reuters

A street is covered in snow in Bethesda, Maryland on January 3, 2022. - A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to Washington, DC and the mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Pedro Ugarte / AFP via Getty Images

This image provided by the Virginia department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Virginia Department of Transportation via AP

Snow plows worked to clear the roads in the nation's capital following Monday's storm.There was enough snow in Washington, DC, to cross-country ski on the street.A downed tree blocked part of a road on Capitol Hill.Some people started a snowball fight on the National Mall following the storm.In Maryland, meanwhile, snow covered the streets in Bethesda.In Virginia, hundreds of people were stranded in their cars with little food and water for hours when I-95 closed due to snow.