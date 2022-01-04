ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

American boxer Frank Martin stamped his card as one of 2022's most exciting fighters with his firework fists

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZPXP_0dcRUaFr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSLSN_0dcRUaFr00
Frank Martin celebrates his most recent win.

Photo by Premier Boxing Champions / Fox

  • American boxer Frank Martin is well-equipped to take 2022 by storm.
  • The 26-year-old showed he has fireworks in his fists in a New Years Day shellacking.
  • Martin is rising through the lightweight ranks — a division home to Gervonta Davis.

American boxer Frank Martin, 26, is already looking like he will be one of the most exciting fighters of 2022.

The lightweight southpaw needed just four rounds to dispatch Romero Duno in explosive fashion as he rained firework fists on his opponent's face and body, while barely getting hit in return.

It was a statement-making performance made during the Premier Boxing Champions show New Year's Day at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Duno threw 63 jabs in the fight but landed just one on Martin — a lead shot in the second round.

His other landed punches were all deemed significant, or powerful, yet his success rate was still pitiful when compared to Martin's pinpoint accuracy.

Martin landed 58 of his 183 punches through the four rounds, including 10 body shots. 27 of his landed shots were jabs, while 31 were power punches, according to Compubox data sent to Insider.

See some of Martin's shot selection right here:

Martin scored his first knockdown in the fourth round:

The second knockdown in the fourth round closed the show:

The way in which Martin ended the fight, though, will be replayed over the years. He seemed to send shivers down the backs of the commentators, in a punching sequence that invigorated the Florida crowd.

Martin had pop in his shots and was unrelenting in his pursuit of a TV-friendly finish, midway through a boxing show broadcast on Fox pay-per-view.

With victory Martin advanced his undefeated pro boxing record to 15 wins from 15 fights (11 knockouts), and continued his rise in a 135-pound division featuring big-name fighters like Gervonta Davis, George Kambosos Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney.

The new year may be young, but Martin appears to be an up-and-coming fighter who is well-equipped to take 2022 by storm.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Rock Hill Herald

Frank Martin: No ‘structural damage’ in Keyshawn Bryant’s shoulder

The South Carolina men’s basketball team shouldn’t be without senior forward Keyshawn Bryant for long. Speaking on his “Carolina Calls” radio show Thursday, head coach Frank Martin offered an optimistic diagnosis of Bryant’s shoulder injury, which he suffered in USC’s 81-66 loss to No. 9 Auburn in Tuesday’s SEC opener.
BASKETBALL
iheart.com

David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
MLB
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Romero Duno
Person
Devin Haney
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For In-Ring Return

It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005. “BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Firework#Combat#American#Compubox#Fox
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Nasty Fan Email

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes received a nasty and sexist email from a potential fan. She was accused of knowing “nothing” about male sports, albeit anyone who has watched her knows that’s not true. “Mina, stop embarrassing yourself and pretending to actually know anything about...
NFL
MMAmania.com

UFC’s most drug tested fighter? The answer will surprise you...

When I heard that United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) tested one UFC fighter a whopping 27 times in 2021, I was certain it would be one of the usual suspects, like former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw or hulking middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Nope. UFC middleweight bruiser Misha Cirkunov, once considered...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Francis Ngannou tipped to knock out Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if boxing switch comes to fruition

Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou has been tipped to knock out fellow heavyweights Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as he debates a switch to boxing.The UFC champion has had tension with the promotion, which could see him return to his boxing roots. Ngannou will defend his belt against interim title holder Cyril Gane in January, but his future beyond that is unclear.Podcaster and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Ngannou could sign with another MMA promotion, or fight boxers like Joshua, Fury and Wilder.“You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for current UFC champion Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for Charles Oliveira and shared his thoughts on a McGregor-Oliveira matchup:. “If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.”
UFC
Insider

Insider

243K+
Followers
20K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy