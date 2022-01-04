It’s not easy to find a COVID-19 test in the Charlotte area these days. At-home rapid tests fly off the shelves at retailers like Walgreens and CVS.

We’ve rounded up a few updates on testing locally:

Mecklenburg County says that this week it’ll resume distribution of free rapid tests at local libraries. A spokesperson tells me a shipment is “en route to Charlotte but has not yet been received.” We’ll update you as we learn more.

StarMed launched a new mobile testing and vaccination trailer in Uptown at Tryon and 4th streets this week. StarMed now has a total of eight locations for free COVID testing in Charlotte. Find the one closest to you here .

Other no-cost testing site options: OnCall Mobile Medical and Wellness ( on Eastway Drive in Charlotte ), One Love Periodic Services ( on Albemarle Road in Charlotte ), Carolina Place Mall (Pineville) and the Franklin Square Mall (Gastonia), WSOC’s Joe Bruno reported . Register online first.

Major health care systems, such as Atrium Health and Novant Health , pharmacies and urgent care clinics are all offering testing.

Atrium opened a community testing location , where no appointments are required, on Beam Road in southwest Charlotte.

Find your nearest COVID-19 testing place using this online tool from the NCDHHS.

Be smart: Do not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing, officials say. Hospitals need the space and bandwidth.

Pro tip: Rapid tests can be sometimes found online for at-home delivery at certain retailers, including Walmart.

My thought bubble: Good luck out there, and be safe.

The post Where to find COVID-19 tests in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .