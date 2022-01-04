Grammys may be postponed, second year in a row COVID reschedules music awards

The Grammy Awards may be postponed this year due to the omicron coronavirus variant, the second year in a row that COVID-19 has scuttled the iconic music awards show.

It’s “looking likely,” a source with direct knowledge of the issue told Billboard .

The 64th Grammy Awards were scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but it could be moved to an undisclosed later date. Last year it was moved from January to March, and the venue was changed to a location that would allow for easier distancing.

It’s one of many institutions that put on awards ceremonies, concerts, film festivals and other high-profile events, The Wall Street Journal noted.

Trevor Noah is set to host again this year.

The Recording Academy depends on ticket sales to keep the nonprofit afloat, so moving the awards and scaling down the date would have a financial impact, Billboard noted.

A decision would also affect the Jan. 29 MusiCares gala scheduled at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Pre-Grammy Gala put on by Clive Davis and the Recording Academy scheduled on Jan. 30 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., would also move, Billboard said.

MusiCares is going to honor Joni Mitchell as its Person of the Year, and Sony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer is slated to receive the 2022 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award at the Pre-Grammy Gala.

A spokesman from the Recording Academy told Billboard that a decision has not yet been made and that speculation should be quelled.