Quick returns with little or no prep? Heat’s P.J. Tucker shows it can be done; Strus cleared from protocols

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Until now, it had been the road less traveled in the NBA, the return from in-season quarantine to immediate game action.

But, until now, teams such as the Miami Heat had never faced as many positive coronavirus tests as they have in recent weeks.

Last week, it was Kyle Lowry off a plane and into action in a victory in Houston.

Monday night, it was P.J. Tucker off a plane, and less than three hours later, on the court in a 115-108 road loss to the Golden State Warriors.

With nine Heat players testing positive for COVID over the last month, it will be a pattern repeated — hopefully — frequently in coming days, amid the expected returns of Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett. It’s a path already traversed by Lowry, Tucker and Caleb Martin. The Heat announced Tuesday that Max Strus has rejoined the team from his time in protocols.

“I think everybody’s experienced that it’s not fun,” Tucker said after his return at Chase Center. “Obviously in the middle of the season you want to be with your guys. It’s always weird, but I understand.”

With the NBA reducing quarantine to as few as five days, Tucker’s Monday experience could become the new normal, as he traveled from his Houston home, where he had quarantined.

“We got our flight in, and that got delayed, so I actually flew in and landed at like five,” he said of the 7 p.m. start in San Francisco. “It was perfect timing. I got in my normal time for pregame. It’s weird flying and playing. It’s a 4 hour, 15 minute flight to get here. But it’s all good, I still wanted to play, be here for the guys.”

It actually was imperfect timing, with coach Erik Spoelstra so deep into his planning that Tucker wound up playing as a reserve for the first time in the 32 games he has been with the Heat since signing in the offseason as a free agent.

“That’s P.J. for you,” Spoelstra said. “Like he literally got on a flight, I think he touched down at about 5, just rushing over here to try to get himself prepped and ready. I had already written up my card that he would not be available.

“He’s been pushing and pressing, trying to get back into this. He finally got cleared late. And that’s just the kind of team guy that he is. You feel his toughness, his leadership, his spirit, all of that stuff, all of the intangible plays that he makes are really important for us. It was just great to have him back in the competition and in the mix.”

Typically, the goal is a full practice session before such a return. But with the Heat in the midst of an extended trip, and with a roster still shorthanded by injury —- with Jimmy Butler’s right ankle the latest concern — practice has become mostly an abstract at this stage.

“It’s part of life right now, it’s how it is, it’s how it goes,” Tucker said. “We adapt and we play. This is our game, this is what we want to do. So it sucks not being able to play, but it is what it is. The game must go on, our team must go on.

“Guys are out for a little bit, next man up, step up, play get opportunities. I think it’s great to see guys get opportunities to get on the big stage.”

When the process first began, a positive test likely meant two weeks away from the team, as was the case with Martin. Now, without symptoms and with negative test results, it could mean testing positive at the start of a trip and returning on that same trip, as was the case with Tucker, and as could be the case with Robinson and others.

“I mean it’s not easy,” said Martin, the Heat’s initial test case, “obviously especially when you get into a good groove of playing. You go from playing every day to doing something every day to pretty much sitting at the house and doing nothing for a little over a week or longer. It’s definitely not easy, I mean to pick up where you kinda left off.”

For Tucker, it was an uneven return, with six points and three rebounds in his 27:56. But it seemingly comes around quickly, with Martin closing with 19 points in Monday night’s loss that dropped the Heat to 1-2 in this trip, with games remaining Wednesday in Portland and Saturday in Phoenix.

“I know for the most part,” Martin said, “when you are not in the contagious stage anymore you get to kind of ramp your body back up or get back on the court or, you know, whatever it is you can do or go somewhere where you are not affecting anyone else and kinda get back into shape the best way you can before coming back.

“But it’s a quick turnaround, so it’s not easy.”

Comments / 0

