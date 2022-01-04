Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 4th

If an awards show happens and nobody sees it, does it matter? That sounds like the beginning of a film industry joke, but this weekend it will become a very real question. On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will hold its annual Golden Globes celebration, normally a live television event that has kicked off awards season since the 1990s. But due to Covid and controversy, there will be no “show” in the traditional sense in 2022.

