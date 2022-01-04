ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hudson Valley Full Moon Schedule for 2022

By Jess
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your resolution for 2022 was to get outside more, why not plan it out ahead of time?. With the start of a New Year several out of this world sources have shared their knowledge on when we can see every single Full Moon throughout 2022. Earlier this month Forbes released...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

This Hudson Valley Restaurant Served Me a Raw Burger, But Then…

I got a raw burger at a local fast-food restaurant last week, but what happened next was the real shocker. When you order a meal from any of the hundreds of drive-thrus in the Hudson Valley you usually know exactly what to expect. In my experience, the local fast-food restaurants are usually pretty consistent in quality but sometimes mistakes do happen.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#The New Moon#Super Blood Moons#Native American#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Colonial American#North American
101.5 WPDH

Odds of Snowstorm in Hudson Valley, New York Increase

The chances of the "first significant winter storm of the 21-22 season" have increased. On Monday, Hudson Valley Weather believed there was a 30 percent chance of the Hudson Valley seeing more than six inches of snow Thursday night into Friday. They also reported there was a 30 percent chance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
101.5 WPDH

Are Lincoln Wheat Pennies Easy to Find in the Hudson Valley?

I never really thought much about coins. To me it is all money. You can pay for things with it. I am not the person who has the huge change jar where I put change in it at the end of the day. I use my change. I don't hold up check-out lines to get the exact amount of money, but if it is easy to access, I will use it when I pay for things.
HUDSON, NY
hvmag.com

An Insider’s Guide to January Events in the Hudson Valley

Hudson River tourism directors share their top picks for places to go, sights to see, and things to do throughout the month of January. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. Even in the face of the coronavirus, there exist dozens upon dozens of ways to experience the best of what the region has to offer. While they might not be traditional per se (ice climbing festivals, anyone?), they are engaging, entertaining, and 100-percent #flattenthecurve-approved.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Hudson Valley…

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house. So no infestation, no rodents, no nests. With treats from his sweetshop for your sweet tooth. While visions of Stewart's ice cream danced in their heads;. And mamma in her Snuggie, and I in my cap,. Had just settled down...
travelawaits.com

6 Under-The-Radar Towns To Visit In The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley’s easygoing highways and scenic backroads have practically become destinations in themselves. Whether covered in wildflowers in the summer or ablaze in gold and auburn in the fall, it’s hard to find a town in the region that isn’t worth a stop. But most travelers, especially those coming from New York City, rarely venture north of the cities of Kingston and Hudson. Those who don’t are missing some of the coolest parts, including growing, under-the-radar upstate cities and towns.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s Most Underrated Christmas Songs Of All Time

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite, underrated Christmas songs and the list may surprise you. Now before we get into what the Hudson Valley said, I need to share with you my absolute favorite Christmas song of all time. As a matter of fact, I will go on record saying this is the greatest rock n roll Christmas song ever recorded. The 1973 recording "Merry XMas Everybody" by British glam rockers Slade is in fact the greatest Christmas song of all time, and totally underrated. Just ask true old-school rockers, and they'll tell you it's the best. And just look at all the bands that Slade influenced over the years from diverse genres including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, Kiss, Cheap Trick to The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Runaways, and of course Quiet Riot (Two of the band's biggest hits were Slade covers: "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Mama We're All Crazy Now". I have fond memories as a kid listening to the radio and hearing Slade's Christmas classic around the holidays. In fact, Christmas doesn't officially begin until you hear "Merry Xmas Everybody".
HUDSON, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Professional Airbnb Photography Services in the Hudson Valley, Catskills and NYC

Duncan Avenue Studios offers both on-location and in-studio photography services for Airbnb hosts in the Hudson Valley area of New York. Located in the Mid-Hudson Valley, we serve clients throughout Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Columbia, and Greene counties. To learn more about our work with Airbnb hosts or to book your own shoot, visit our Real Estate Photography Services page here. We offer more than just amazing photographs; we provide you with customized professional real estate and vacation travel marketing solutions that meet your specific needs and objectives as an Airbnb host.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

This Hudson Valley Bakery Really Knows How to Do Christmas

A friend of mine who lives in Ulster County has been looking for the perfect dessert to serve her in-laws on Christmas Eve. She doesn’t have time to make anything, not that she’s an experienced baker anyway. She wants the dessert to look festive and impressive and she also wants it to taste good. Too much to ask? She found her answer right in Kingston, and she can’t stop talking about the festive looking desserts she picked up. Where did she end up?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
alphauniverse.com

Photo Of The Day: An Alpine Full Moon Composite

Romain Noel (@r.noel_) specializes in landscapes and wildlife photography. The way he creates his landscape imagery really puts the full magnitude of the scene in front of him on display. He set out to capture the full moon in the French Alps with his Sony Alpha 7R IV and Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master and the result was this beautiful composite.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valleys 16 Favorite Living Old Celebrities

It's our Mount Rushmore of famous old folks. When it comes to the world of celebrities I think most of us, if we are ever asked, have a goto list of our favorites. On the heels of losing one of our favorites, Betty White, we thought it might be nice to show some love to some of our favorite "well-aged" celebrities.
MILLBROOK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy