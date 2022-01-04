ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, Clay help Hunt extend tourney streaks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021...

Warriors throttle Southern Wayne for eighth win

Coming off a dominant outing in the Farris & Thomas Holiday Tournament last week, the Hunt High boys...
BASKETBALL
AREA ROUNDUP: Chargers hold off Oak Forest 70-68 in OT

After a lengthy break from the court, the Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team returned to ...
BASKETBALL
Area Calendar, Jan. 5-6

Wednesday, January 5 High School Varsity Boys Basketball Ayden-Grifton at Beddingfield, 7:30 p.m.; W...
HIGH SCHOOL
JUNIOR VARSITY ROUNDUP: Knights stumble into 2022 with 1st loss

After nine straight wins to conclude the 2021 portion of the junior varsity boys basketball season f...
EDUCATION
NFL’s 2nd season of COVID just as trying as 1st, maybe more

The NFL worked around COVID-19 with pauses and postponements during a 2020 season that figured to be...
NFL
Return of crowds did little to boost home advantage in NFL

The cheering fans returned to NFL stadiums this season, forcing road teams into silent counts and ot...
NFL
Rematch blues: Bama tries to buck history in CFP title game

A mere 37 days after they last played, Alabama faces Georgia again with a national championship on t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CFP championship: Matchups that will decide ‘Bama-Georgia II

The last time No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played, things could not have gone much better for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
Duke’s Banchero works to assert himself with ‘less finesse’

DURHAM — Everyone knew Paolo Banchero had the size and skills to be a top NBA prospect before he eve...
NBA
No. 10 Michigan State beats Nebraska 79-67 for 8th straight

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown adde...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Colorado Avalanche Donation Program Focuses On Hockey Players Impacted By Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– This year’s annual Colorado Avalanche donation program with Toyota Hard Hat Heroes is focusing on those impacted by the Marshall Fire. (credit: Jason Grant and Leanne Othen) Each time the Colorado Avalanche players score a goal, Toyota stores donate $100 to Colorado Youth Hockey. The program is designed to recognize members of the Colorado hockey community who have experienced adversity. (credit: Tucker Collins) The Colorado Avalanche, CAHA, Pure Hockey and Toyota have teamed up to support players of all ages that have been affected by the Boulder County Fires. So far this week, 26 players- both youth and adult- have visited a Pure Hockey location to replace any and all equipment lost in the fire.
NHL
Lady Rockets look to extend home win streak

On Saturday afternoon, the Goddard Lady Rockets are looking to extend their home winning streak to five against the Chaparral Lobos. The Goddard girls are ranked seventh in New Mexico 4A with a record of 7-5, while Chaparral is ranked 18th with a record of 8-4. Both Goddard and Chaparral...
CHAPARRAL, NM

