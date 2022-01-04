Taylor, Clay help Hunt extend tourney streaks

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– This year’s annual Colorado Avalanche donation program with Toyota Hard Hat Heroes is focusing on those impacted by the Marshall Fire. (credit: Jason Grant and Leanne Othen) Each time the Colorado Avalanche players score a goal, Toyota stores donate $100 to Colorado Youth Hockey. The program is designed to recognize members of the Colorado hockey community who have experienced adversity. (credit: Tucker Collins) The Colorado Avalanche, CAHA, Pure Hockey and Toyota have teamed up to support players of all ages that have been affected by the Boulder County Fires. So far this week, 26 players- both youth and adult- have visited a Pure Hockey location to replace any and all equipment lost in the fire.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO