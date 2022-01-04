ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg police search for armed robbery suspect

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4336L0_0dcRRtxT00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery case.

Vicksburg cops without body cameras can be suspended 5 days

The Vicksburg Post reported a 19-year-old man was in front of a parking lot at Deluxe Inn around 4:40 p.m. when a man came to his car window, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. Police said the suspect left with the victim’s money in a bag.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Rankin County burglary suspect arrested after chase

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a burglary suspect after a chase on Monday, January 3. Investigators said the Huff & Stuff gas station on Highway 18 in Puckett was burglarized on Sunday, January 2. The front glass door had been smashed, and merchandise was in the parking lot. Deputies were able […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Nine-year-old killed in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police are investigating after a nine-year-old child was shot and killed on Wednesday, January 5. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Police said the child was shot while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue. According to investigators, they received reports of shots fired in the area of Everglade […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez man turns himself in after deadly shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting turned himself in at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Michael Thomas was wanted for shooting and killing Johnny R. Mason, 33, near Holiday Apartments in Natchez on Tuesday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Thomas would be charged with murder. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Desoto County woman arrested for SNAP fraud

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Desoto County woman was arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). According to investigators, Candice Ballard received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $30,072.00. They said she fraudulently received benefits by her failing […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing catalytic converters from George County School District vehicles

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White and George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney, Jr. announced Elijah Murrah has been indicted for grand larceny in George County. Murrah is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from parked vehicles owned by the George County School District. He allegedly used a saw […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted in Young Dolph murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward for a suspect wanted in the Young Dolph murder. According to a press release, Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on November 17. Police issued a warrant for Johnson for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

First woman named Assistant Chief at Pearl Police Department

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department (PPD) named its first female Assistant Chief on Wednesday, January 5. Captain Amanda Thomasson was promoted to Assistant Chief. She began her career at PPD 21 years ago as a dispatcher. She has also worked patrol and investigations. Throughout her time at the department, she was named […]
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#The Vicksburg Post
WJTV 12

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

FBI, local agencies launch federal initiative to combat crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a new federal initiative called V-Grip. This stands for Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program. This initiative will be headed by the FBI to combat the rise in violent crime in the capital. For the past two years the City of Jackson has endured […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, January 8 at Mount Olive M.B. Church Fellowship Hall in Bolton. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for children and adults who need their first, second or booster shot. No appointments are needed. The vaccines will be distributed from […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

7,079 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,079 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 5, 2022. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 579,773 with 10,511 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Penitentiary to host hiring event on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Penitentiary will host a hiring fair on Saturday, January 8 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Qualified applicants must meet the following minimum requirements: 18 Years of Age Valid Driver’s License Social Security Card Completion of a 9th Grade Education 3 years of related experience Proof of Selective […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Champion Hill Road bridge closed indefinitely

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders announced Champion Hill Road bridge will be closed indefinitely. The bridge will be closed about 1.5 miles west of South Farr Road. According to officials, the bridge will be closed until repairs are made.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy