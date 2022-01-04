Vicksburg police search for armed robbery suspect
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery case.
The Vicksburg Post reported a 19-year-old man was in front of a parking lot at Deluxe Inn around 4:40 p.m. when a man came to his car window, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. Police said the suspect left with the victim’s money in a bag.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
