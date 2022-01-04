$11 million 8,000 square foot home on 125 acres for sale in Wentzville
By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
2 days ago
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A home located on 125 acres in Wentzville is for sale for $11,250,000.
The property located at 2446 Highway Z has a gated entrance, an 8,864 square foot stone home, five stocked lakes, two guest cottages, a storage barn, and a “custom octagonal kennel/possible club house all surrounded by landscaped and manicured lawns,” according to the listing.
The main home includes wood beams, stone flooring, a cook’s kitchen with butlers pantry, French doors to a covered patio, and a pool. The home’s master suite includes a sitting area, master bathroom, two walk-in closets, a dressing area, its own laundry area, and a storage closet. There are two extra bedrooms, and an office on the second floor that could be used as a bedroom.
The home is complete with a carpeted entertainment area. The carpet includes yellow, red, and white stars on a black background. Residents and guests would enjoy the home theatre, game room, and workout area with a full bathroom and storage space.
The listing said the guest cottages have lake views and the kennel/possible club house has an office and lounge. It also said the property has commercial possibilities.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis County is filled with luxury amenities and offers more than 12,000 square feet of living space. The estate, located at 42 Huntleigh Woods Drive, is priced at $5,995,000 and sits on 2.34 acres.
ROLLA, Mo. – Several people in Missouri did not win the record-setting $632.6 million Powerball jackpot last night but they can claim large prizes. Tickets worth a million dollars and $50,000 were sold in the state. The winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at the UMR Moto Mart in Rolla. The ticket matches all […]
WEST ALTON, Mo. – Fire damaged a boat dock and six large boats in West Alton, Missouri Wednesday night. The fire started just before 10 p.m. at the Harbor Point Yacht Club along the Mississippi River. Some smaller boats had heat damage. No one was injured. Several fire departments answered the alarm. Fire crews rotated in and […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. – After one Illinois man caught a record-setting fish, nearly one month later his uncle caught one to become the new record-holder. Troy Gustafson of Port Byron and Marty Gustafson of Prophetstown caught their shovelnose sturgeon fish on the Rock River in Whiteside County, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Troy […]
ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is once again providing COVID testing. Starting Wednesday, free tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservation or appointment is required. Results will be given in about 20 minutes. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours of testing will […]
ST. LOUIS – Light snow on the roads in the St. Louis area has caused dangerous conditions. A crash has closed the three left lanes of I-255 westbound past Lindbergh Boulevard Thursday morning. Motorists should expect delays in this area. They said they expect the crash to be cleared by 7:43 a.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito […]
ST. LOUIS – A man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Alaska Avenue at Holly Hills Avenue near Carondelet Park. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.
ST. LOUIS – One person was injured in a crash early Thursday night on the Poplar Street Bridge. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Illinois State Police said the SUV driver was distracted, lost control, and rolled over. Some passing motorists stopped to help the person out of his SUV. That person is in […]
Comments / 11