Wentzville, MO

$11 million 8,000 square foot home on 125 acres for sale in Wentzville

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A home located on 125 acres in Wentzville is for sale for $11,250,000.

The property located at 2446 Highway Z has a gated entrance, an 8,864 square foot stone home, five stocked lakes, two guest cottages, a storage barn, and a “custom octagonal kennel/possible club house all surrounded by landscaped and manicured lawns,” according to the listing.

The main home includes wood beams, stone flooring, a cook’s kitchen with butlers pantry, French doors to a covered patio, and a pool. The home’s master suite includes a sitting area, master bathroom, two walk-in closets, a dressing area, its own laundry area, and a storage closet. There are two extra bedrooms, and an office on the second floor that could be used as a bedroom.

The home is complete with a carpeted entertainment area. The carpet includes yellow, red, and white stars on a black background. Residents and guests would enjoy the home theatre, game room, and workout area with a full bathroom and storage space.

The listing said the guest cottages have lake views and the kennel/possible club house has an office and lounge. It also said the property has commercial possibilities.

The property is listed by RE/MAX agent Larry Patey .

