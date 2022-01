WASHINGTON — Get your snow shovels ready, we have a chance for accumulating snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for D.C. and surrounding areas for 2 to 4 inches of snow in general, with some areas getting up to 6 inches or more of snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Fredericksburg for 5 to 7 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued the Eastern Shore. A cold front will come in late Sunday night to supply cold air. Then a coastal low will form, giving us moisture and instability. D.C. was initially under a Winter Storm Watch but has since been removed from the Watch and placed under an advisory instead.

