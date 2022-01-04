ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

David Desharnais

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business. AI technology company Rekor Systems named...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

David Meschke

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is pleased to announce David Meschke has been elevated to a shareholder. Meschke practices in the firm’s Litigation Department. His work encompasses high-stakes litigation, including securities law, class actions, complex antitrust cases and breach of contract matters. Meschke’s practice includes all stages of litigation in both federal and state courts.
BUSINESS
Variety

Seth Oster Exiting UTA as Global Chief Communications Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency’s global chief communications officer Seth Oster is exiting the company at the end of January, sources told Variety. News of his exit was announced by agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a companywide email on Friday, where he expressed disappointment that Oster would be leaving “to pursue a new opportunity.” Oster joined UTA in 2017 and made partner in 2020. “Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Pair of Cooksey Communications leaders complete acquisition of the agency

On Jan. 1, longtime Cooksey Communication leaders Colby Walton and Jason Meyer completed the agency's acquisition from founder Gail Cooksey. It completed the multi-year succession plan of the firm she founded 28 years ago. Walton will serve as chairman and CEO of the Irving-based agency, while Meyer will serve as...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Discovery Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America on WarnerMedia Deal

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report on Friday was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, based on optimism about the TV titan’s merger plan with WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report. With the combination of highly complementary assets,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Desharnais
bizjournals

Digital payments platform P97 Networks secures $40M credit facility for growth

Houston-based mobile commerce platform P97 Networks has secured $40 million in venture debt financing to grow. P97 Networks obtained the venture debt financing from an affiliate of Austin-based Peak Rock Capital, a middle market private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments. Don Frieden, founder, president and CEO of...
HOUSTON, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Comms Chief Seth Oster Departing Agency

UTA chief communications officer Seth Oster is leaving the agency to “pursue a new opportunity,” The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer revealed the news in a memo to staff Friday morning. “I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end of the month,” Zimmer wrote. “Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb,” he added. “His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are just a few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA.” Oster will help with the leadership transition “over the next few months,” Zimmer added. “The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues.” Oster was tapped to lead UTA’s corporate communications in 2017, and before that served in communications roles at KPMG, the MPAA and the Environmental Protection Agency.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

How to Be a Culture Champion in 2022

There isn’t a company around today that hasn’t faced changes in the past two years. Even those that successfully dominated the complexities of building a workplace culture during the global...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#University Of Washington#Infrastructure#Rekor Systems#American Express#Evp#Idemia
bizjournals

DFW tech company sells for up to $115 million to public Atlanta firm

A local company has landed a deal that could mean more than $100 million. Bedford's Payix — which provides a technology platform around payments — was acquired by Atlanta’s Repay Holdings Corp., according to a statement released Monday. The deal could be worth up to $115 million....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy