Energy Industry

Oil, gas leasing on federal land to resume in first quarter

 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Oil and gas leasing on federal land is expected to resume early this year in North Dakota and Montana after the Biden administration halted the process nationwide last year. The federal Bureau of Land Management is planning a lease sale for the first quarter...

EIA: Oil, gas producers post higher third-quarter cash from operations

Oil and gas producers saw their cash from operations soar in the third quarter as crude oil prices rose, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA released Wednesday (Dec. 29) a third-quarter financial analysis of 87 global oil and gas producers that shows their cash from operations totaled $157 billion, the highest for any quarter over the past four years. The increase was primarily attributed to higher oil prices.
A look back at the yearlong freeze on federal oil and gas leasing

Days after being sworn into office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that suspended new oil and gas leasing indefinitely, pending an internal review of the federal leasing program. In Wyoming, where oil and gas producers were still reeling from cratering demand amid last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the decision didn’t go over well.
Drilling Activity of Oil and Natural Gas in US Increases

On 23rd December, the United States oil and gas drilling activities saw an increase of seven units in its rig count finishing at 586. The week saw two rigs directed by natural gas and five directed by oil added to its domestic drilling during this week. A total of 238 units have been added this year.
Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

NEVADA, Iowa — A Story County company is finding new ways to create natural gas for utilities like Alliant Energy. It's made using corn stover. That’s the leftover corn stalks gathered after the combine takes the kernels. Verbio’s new plant in Nevada just started this process in December....
Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 6, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.918; Mid-grade: $3.171; Premium: $3.389; Diesel: $3.147. Yesterday – Regular: $2.907; Mid-grade: $3.162; Premium: $3.382; Diesel: $3.141. Year ago - Regular: $2.002; Mid-grade: $2.249; Premium: $2.468;...
Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
Qatar’s Increased Revenue from Oil and Gas

Qatar is one of the largest exporters of LNG in the world. The country has planned to increase its public spending from the revenue gained from these exports. The shortage of oil and gas supply and economic recovery around the world has led to the oil prices reaching new heights. Qatar like all other energy exporters is set to reap benefits from this scenario.
Fossil Gas No Longer Needed As Bridge To Clean Energy Future

As coal plants shut down across the United States, there is a pervasive belief that gas is the necessary “bridge” to a low-carbon grid. As of late 2021, utilities and other investors are anticipating investing more than $50 billion in new gas power plants over the next decade. But, in reality, we no longer need these gas plants to tide us over until renewables are ready or affordable. Renewables are here now, and are often cheaper than gas.
Search for Oil and Gas Affecting Australian Reefs

8,000 square kilometers of the area near two marine parks in Australia has been designated for seismic testing. This will endanger the lives of 100 species and put one of the healthiest reefs in the world at a risk. The Australian government has planned to explore oil and gas 260...
Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
