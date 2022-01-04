ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but tech drop tempers gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders gear...

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth, Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Behind losses for shares of UnitedHealth and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 98 points (0.3%) lower. UnitedHealth's shares are off $10.63, or 2.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $8.56 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
