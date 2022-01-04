ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Signs Off on Shorter 5-Month Pfizer Booster Interval

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who...

Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists have been trying to learn more about how effective the vaccines and booster doses are against the more contagious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the surge in omicron variant cases has lead to an expansion of booster shots in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. That same day the U.S set a global record for new COVID cases in the pandemic — more than 1 million. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in...
U.S. administers 512.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 614.4 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 507.7 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
Khairy: Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients will now get COVID-19 vaccine booster 3 months after second dose

Health Ministery Khairy Jamaluddin has announced a shorter COVID-19 vaccine booster dose interval for Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients, cutting down from 6 to 3 months. Previously, the technical working group of the COVID-19 immunisation task force recommends individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to get their booster shot 6 months after receiving the second dose. The shorter 3-month interval for boosters is also recommended by health regulators in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
Pfizer, BioNTech booster shot EUA expanded to include children 12 years old

Pfizer Inc. PFE, -4.06% and BioNTech SE BNTX, -10.07% announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine into people ages 12 years and older. Previously, the FDA had only authorized a booster for people aged 16 years and older. "The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and improves protection against COVID-19 across all age groups that have been authorized to receive one," said BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin. "In the current situation, it is important to offer all eligible individuals a booster, particularly against the backdrop of the newly-emerging variants such as Omicron." The FDA also reduced the time between getting the two-dose vaccine regimen and the booster shot to five months from six months. The FDA's EUA comes after "real world evidence" of more than 4.1 million booster doses administered given at least 5 months after the primary series of doses showed no new safety concerns in children 12 through 17 years of age. The news didn't help the companies' stocks, however, as shares of Pfizer dropped 3.7% in morning trading and BioNTech slumped 6.6%. Meanwhile, share of Moderna Inc.
CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.
FDA Approves Use of Pfizer Booster Shot for Children as Young as 12

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for kids at least 12 years old as cases continue to soar nationwide. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel will meet this week to decide whether to recommend the FDA’s expansion of the approval list and the decision that the third jab can be administered as early as five months after the last dose. The FDA also is authorizing the use of a third dose for certain immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11. “Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
