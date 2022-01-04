ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'This Is Us' Final Season Episode Count and Air Dates

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check in with the Pearson family one last time as the sixth season of "This Is Us" begins on NBC. Here's all you need to know ahead of the final...

www.newsweek.com

Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
People

The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021

After 200 episodes of playing Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama, Spencer explained why it was a good time for him to exit the show. "This was a difficult decision because I have loved the show from the start but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said in a roundtable interview in October. (The Australian actor starred on House before jumping straight into Chicago Fire.) "I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time."
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Fans Will Definitely Be on Edge After Hearing This News

Christmas began early and with a bang courtesy of the winter finales of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. Last Thursday, ABC aired incredible episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, and in typical Shondaland style, the shows left fans with cliffhangers and wanting to know more. This is the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy and the fifth season of Station 19, and fans are excited to see what's next for both of the popular Shondaland programs.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans, You Might Need to Vent After Hearing This Upsetting Season 5 Episode News

Season 5 of 9-1-1 has been one of loss. First, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) went M.I.A., and shortly after Chimney (Kenneth Choi) left to try to find her. Then, Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) said a tearful goodbye to his family before embarking on a long trip. Now, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) gave in his resignation for the 118. It truly is the definition of a shakeup for the hit Fox drama. But what could possibly happen next?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
