Oath Keeper Who Allegedly 'Looked for' Pelosi During Capitol Riot Sues House Speaker

Democrats hate the police and want to defund them — unless there's something in it for them politically. The demagoguery behind the Democrats' Jan. 6 commemoration is the latest production in their anti-Trump political theater. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been exploiting the deaths and suicides of five former Capitol Police officers who have no direct connection to the riot. But at least, this one time, Pelosi spoke of these officers' heroism, bravery, and sacrifice, which is not the sort of thing she usually does for police who die during riots.

