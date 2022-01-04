ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Oath Keeper Who Allegedly 'Looked for' Pelosi During Capitol Riot Sues House Speaker

By Jenni Fink
 4 days ago
Kelly and Connie Meggs alleged the House select committee's subpoena violated their ability to keep their marital communications...

Carlos Sanchez
4d ago

If domestic terrorists who attacked our National Capital on Jan 6th are so righteous, then why are they filling law suits to avoid discovery of phone records, invoking the 5th amendment against self-incrimination, or refusing to comply to subpoenas?

Charlie J. Meyer
4d ago

Time to free all Jan 6 Political Prisoners. Nobody from BLM ever went to jail for all the Burning Looting Murder they did.

A Harris
4d ago

No guns there! But I can't wait until they get Nancy Pelosi's phone records and see how she was in contact with the BLM and Antifa groups who were there and part of those in the Capital! But I guess she will accidentally delete her phone conversations like Hillary deleted her email conversations! But it will be brought out at some point and I can't wait! She asked for the National Guards not to be there on that day! Why? DC mayor didn't want them there either! Why? They sure wanted the National Guards there for months and months later wasting taxpayers money! And had to build big wire fence but yet says that walls don't work! lol Pelosi sure has them around her fortress in California. She is a true "white supremist"!

Byron Donalds Says he Will Hold Pelosi Accountable for Capitol Riot

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
Capitol rioter who stole Nancy Pelosi’s sign is accused of killing mother-of-two in drink-driving crash

An accused Capitol rioter who was caught on video stealing a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has now been charged with killing a mother-of-two in a drink-driving crash.Emily Hernandez, 22, was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when she drove westbound along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri, on Wednesday night, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.Victoria Wilson, a 32-year-old mother-of-two, and her husband Ryan Wilson, 36, were travelling in their car in the right direction along the eastbound lanes when, just after 7pm, the two cars collided.The crash caused the Wilsons’ car to spin...
Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Pelosi and Democrats don't care about the officers they eulogized yesterday — or any others, for that matter

Democrats hate the police and want to defund them — unless there's something in it for them politically. The demagoguery behind the Democrats' Jan. 6 commemoration is the latest production in their anti-Trump political theater. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been exploiting the deaths and suicides of five former Capitol Police officers who have no direct connection to the riot. But at least, this one time, Pelosi spoke of these officers' heroism, bravery, and sacrifice, which is not the sort of thing she usually does for police who die during riots.
Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
Liz and Dick Cheney were reportedly the only Republicans in the House chamber to observe a moment of silence for January 6

Dick Cheney offered harsh criticism for how his party's leadership has responded to January 6. Liz Cheney has repeatedly torched Trump for inciting the insurrection. Other Republicans have downplayed the riot or left Washington entirely during the anniversary. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were...
Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
