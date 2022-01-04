Federal court orders Horn Lake to approve mosque

HORN LAKE, Miss. — In a press release, the American Civil Liberties Union said they have secured a consent decree that allows construction of a mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi.



“A wrong has been rectified with this order. People of every faith should have a safe place to worship, including the Muslim community of Desoto County,” said ACLU of Mississippi Legal Director Joshua Tom.

According to the consent degree, Horn Lake officials must approve a plan for the mosque’s construction and act quickly to address other permitting issues.



This order also said that the defendants must pay the legal fees for the plaintiffs in this case.



The Federal District Court will have jurisdiction over this matter for a period of five years to ensure enforcement of the consent decree.



“We are heartened and relieved that we are able to move ahead with our plans for a mosque in Horn Lake, which will provide a critical local house of worship for my family and other Muslims in the community to gather and practice our faith freely and without discrimination,” said Plaintiff Riyadh Elkhayyat, co-founder of the Abraham House of God mosque.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.