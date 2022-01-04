ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton bag among $9K stolen in Tesla

By Bria Jones, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she stole over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at Starbucks on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a theft call on the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue. The victim told police that he got out of his 2014 Tesla Model S and went inside the Starbucks. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that items that were left in the vehicle were stolen.

Cornelius Rodgers says it was his Tesla that was broken into.

“It’s mind blowing,” Rodgers said. “It happened so quick. I was in there about five to eight minutes and pulled off and noticed everything was gone out my car.”

Although the report says his car was unlocked, Rodgers says that’s not the case.

“My app says it was locked,” he said. “You can walk away from it, and it automatically closes the handles.”

According to police, the suspect stole $1,000 in cash, a $5,000 Goyard backpack, $2,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, $300 Apple iPad, $400 Apple iPhone X, $600 handgun and $500 wallet from the victim’s vehicle.

The victim notified police on New Year’s day that the suspect used his iPhone to access his PayPal account and transfer $760 to a Torian Carwell account. He also told MPD that the suspect ordered an Uber food delivery to Cane Creek Apartments.

While he says there was no surveillance video, Rodgers says Carwell’s greed got her caught red handed.

“When it came to Uber and left, it’s still connected to my other iPhone as well, so I can see everything that’s going on,” Rodgers said.

Deputies and officers arrived at the scene on the 1500 block of Ragan Street and located Torian Carwell. When asked about stealing the victim’s property and identity, Carwell, 19, told investigators that she did not remember using the victim’s PayPal.

She was charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

As of right now, Rodgers says he hasn’t heard from police if he’ll be able to get any of his items back.

Comments / 31

News Lover
4d ago

Glad the thief was caught but please don’t leave cars unlocked and stuff out in the open!

Reply(1)
11
Brian Delavega
3d ago

If the car was locked how the hell did she get in? He left a grand in the car with your phone and all that other stuff. It’s hard to believe she picked a lock on a Tesla….it had to be unlocked. All of this seems strange to me!!

Reply
3
Larry Johnson
4d ago

this is some kind of setup that went wrong for insurance. both of them need to be investigated the whole story makes no sense

Reply(1)
7
 

WREG

Mom, autistic son carjacked at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman says a carjacking outside her South Memphis home Monday night cost her her job and sense of security. Three men were arrested Tuesday in Raleigh after police said they tried to run from officers in the stolen vehicle. Police said Nicholas Wright, Jeremiah Jones, and James Rosser all bailed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Two men rob liquor store in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men that robbed a liquor store in Cordova Wednesday afternoon. According to police, two armed men walked into the Spirits of Timber Creek liquor store around 4:30 p.m., pointed their guns at the clerks, and demanded money from the register. Police say the suspects took the money […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead, woman detained after shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD responded to a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the Nutbush neighborhood on the 3400 block of Vernon Avenue around 1:30. It is also the same street where a three-year-old girl was shot on New Year’s Eve. The victim was pronounced dead on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in overnight Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were on the scene of an overnight shooting in Midtown that left one person injured Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on McLean near Poplar. Police said that two people wer taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Our photographers on the scene stated that two cars were involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three men shot at Autozone store in Northeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting at Autozone that left three men injured Thursday afternoon. According to MPD, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis. All three victims were transported to Regional One hospital in noncritical condition. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WREG

One dead after being struck by car in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a vehicle that they say is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday evening. According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:00 at Kirby Parkway and Rocky Park Drive. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
