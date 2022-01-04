ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert!

Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests this week.

The base will be testing from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4 and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from January 5 – 7.

Noises may be heard in some areas off the installation.

These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are “integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members,” according to APG.

Residents with questions regarding testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground are encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.

Photo via Pixabay

The post BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing January 4 – 7 appeared first on Nottingham MD .