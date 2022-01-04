ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monty Williams out of COVID protocol, rejoins Suns

Monty Williams rejoined the Phoenix Suns and plans to coach the team Tuesday after missing four games while in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Williams returns as the Suns face his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on the road.

The Suns have a 28-8 record, second best in the NBA this season.

Williams entered the protocol on Dec. 27 and missed last Monday’s game with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns were 2-2 in his absence.

–Field Level Media

