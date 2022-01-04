Expansion of polystyrene ban in Montgomery County takes effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the County’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced plans to distribute 200,000 COVID-19 tests. Half of the tests will go to Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and the other 100,000 will go to equity-based providers, to help get testing kits to those who face obstacles finding tests. The tests going to schools will go to students, teachers and other staff. “This initiative provides an excellent way for us to enhance access to hard-to-get test kits for our families, our students, and our employees,” said Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto. “Once the kits arrive, we will distribute them to our schools and offices to be sent home with students and provided to employees so that families can use them as needed.” The equity-based providers include libraries, faith-based organizations, Department of Health Ambassador partners, senior centers, homeless shelters and food pantries. “For families and others who have barriers to getting tested, these at-home test kits will make it simple and quick to get tested,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “It’s a key part of keeping people safer and decreasing spread in our communities.”

