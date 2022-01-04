ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Basketball scores from Monday January 3rd

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Hanson 18 points 9 rebounds, Lamonte Sims 18, and Carter Anderson with 13...

Ranked Mankato West Basketball teams down Albert Lea in Big Nine Play

10-10 game early, West would go on a 15-2 run to go ahead 25-12, and led 41-22 at half. Tigers were led by Pal Wal with 24, Drew Teeter with 8 and Logan Strom with 7. West was led by Big Nine All Conference Honorable mention from last year Louis Magers with 21, and 3 other Scarlets were in double digits.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Jason Hanson
Lake Mills Wrestling wins 3 duals, NRHEG falls to Waseca

Lake Mills hosted their first home meet of the season and was able to get three wins against Top of Iowa Conference opponents. In the first dual of the evening, the Bulldogs coasted against a very shorthanded West Fork squad, 76-6. In the second meet of the night, the team did not wrestle their best against North Butler-Clarksville but still came away with a 42-36 win. “Things did not go as well as we expected against North Butler-Clarksville,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “That being said, some kids stepped up and helped us to a victory.” In the final dual of the night, Lake Mills faced off against rival Forest City. The lead went back and forth throughout, and the teams were in a 30-30 gridlock with four bouts remaining. Thankfully, the squad finished out strong, winning three of the four to come away with a 45-33 victory. “Our team wrestled much better in the final dual than the middle one,” Brandenburg said. “We wrestled much smarter as a team, and it was exciting to beat our biggest rival.” The following wrestlers finished the night a perfect 3-0: Lucas Oldenkamp, Garrett Ham, Alex Beaty, and Beau Kaufman. The team improved to 13-7 on the season.
LAKE MILLS, IA

